Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Washington Wizards: +376 SGP
The Washington Wizards (6-29) host the Oklahoma City Thunder (23-11) tonight for the first of two meetings between the teams this season.
Oklahoma City enters the contest as a 10.5-point favorite.
Have all the intel you need? Free actionable info is one click away! Sign up for our daily newsletter, SportsGrid Daily.
Below is a three-leg same-game parlay as both sides aim to get back in the win column. The Thunder and Wizards are on two and four-game losing streaks, respectively.
Let’s begin the parlay with OKC’s star point guard, who draws a glorious matchup against Washington’s last-ranked defense.
Note: All odds and props courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.
Leg 1: OKC Shai Gilgeous-Alexander to Score 30+ Points (-240)
- Gilgeous-Alexander is averaging 31.5 PPG this season, fourth in the Association
- Gilgeous-Alexander has scored at least 30 points in nine of his past ten games, averaging 33.5 PPG over that stretch
- Washington is allowing a league-high 126.1 PPG this season
- Washington is allowing the fifth most points to point guards this season
Leg 2: Thunder -11 (-110)
- OKC is an NBA-best 9-5-1 ATS on the road this season
- OKC’s +7.6 scoring margin this season ranks third in the NBA
- Washington is 5-10 ATS at home this season
- Washington’s -10.9 scoring margin this season ranks 28th in the NBA
- Washington has lost three straight games by at least 12 points
Leg 3: WSH Deni Avdija OVER 13.5 Points (+100)
- Avdija is coming off a season-high 23 points during Saturday’s loss to the New York Knicks
- Avdija has scored at least 14 points in three of his past five games
- Avdija has played at least 30 minutes in three of his past five games (up from his season average of 27.1)
Total Value = +376
Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.