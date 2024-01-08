Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Washington Wizards: +376 SGP

The Washington Wizards (6-29) host the Oklahoma City Thunder (23-11) tonight for the first of two meetings between the teams this season.

Oklahoma City enters the contest as a 10.5-point favorite.

Below is a three-leg same-game parlay as both sides aim to get back in the win column. The Thunder and Wizards are on two and four-game losing streaks, respectively.

Let’s begin the parlay with OKC’s star point guard, who draws a glorious matchup against Washington’s last-ranked defense.

Leg 1: OKC Shai Gilgeous-Alexander to Score 30+ Points (-240)

Gilgeous-Alexander is averaging 31.5 PPG this season, fourth in the Association

Gilgeous-Alexander has scored at least 30 points in nine of his past ten games, averaging 33.5 PPG over that stretch

Washington is allowing a league-high 126.1 PPG this season

Washington is allowing the fifth most points to point guards this season

Leg 2: Thunder -11 (-110)

OKC is an NBA-best 9-5-1 ATS on the road this season

OKC’s +7.6 scoring margin this season ranks third in the NBA

Washington is 5-10 ATS at home this season

Washington’s -10.9 scoring margin this season ranks 28th in the NBA

Washington has lost three straight games by at least 12 points

Leg 3: WSH Deni Avdija OVER 13.5 Points (+100)

Avdija is coming off a season-high 23 points during Saturday’s loss to the New York Knicks

Avdija has scored at least 14 points in three of his past five games

Avdija has played at least 30 minutes in three of his past five games (up from his season average of 27.1)

Total Value = +376

