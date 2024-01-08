Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Washington Wizards: +376 SGP

44 Minutes Ago

The Washington Wizards (6-29) host the Oklahoma City Thunder (23-11) tonight for the first of two meetings between the teams this season.

Oklahoma City enters the contest as a 10.5-point favorite.

Below is a three-leg same-game parlay as both sides aim to get back in the win column. The Thunder and Wizards are on two and four-game losing streaks, respectively.

Let’s begin the parlay with OKC’s star point guard, who draws a glorious matchup against Washington’s last-ranked defense.

Leg 1: OKC Shai Gilgeous-Alexander to Score 30+ Points (-240)

  • Gilgeous-Alexander is averaging 31.5 PPG this season, fourth in the Association
  • Gilgeous-Alexander has scored at least 30 points in nine of his past ten games, averaging 33.5 PPG over that stretch
  • Washington is allowing a league-high 126.1 PPG this season
  • Washington is allowing the fifth most points to point guards this season

Leg 2: Thunder -11 (-110)

  • OKC is an NBA-best 9-5-1 ATS on the road this season
  • OKC’s +7.6 scoring margin this season ranks third in the NBA
  • Washington is 5-10 ATS at home this season
  • Washington’s -10.9 scoring margin this season ranks 28th in the NBA
  • Washington has lost three straight games by at least 12 points

Leg 3: WSH Deni Avdija OVER 13.5 Points (+100)

  • Avdija is coming off a season-high 23 points during Saturday’s loss to the New York Knicks
  • Avdija has scored at least 14 points in three of his past five games
  • Avdija has played at least 30 minutes in three of his past five games (up from his season average of 27.1)

Total Value = +376

