Optimal RB DFS Strategies to Employ for Wild Card Weekend

In the world of NFL betting and daily fantasy sports (DFS), finding value is the key to success. In this article, we will explore three running backs who offer tremendous value at their respective price points on Fanduel. With an eye on boosting your DFS lineup and making smart bets, let’s dive into the analysis.

Jahmyr Gibbs: Priced at $7,400

Jahmyr Gibbs comes in at a price point of $7,400 on Fanduel. The question on everyone’s mind is, what can we expect from Gibbs in today’s game?

Gibbs’ Role in the Passing Game

Similar to Rachaad White, Gibbs is expected to be heavily involved in the passing game. While his last two games may have been quieter, his ability to make an impact in the passing game is undeniable.

The Strategy

To accommodate more premium wide receivers like CeeDee Lamb, Cooper Kupp, or Amon-Ra St. Brown, it might be necessary to allocate fewer funds to running backs. Gibbs’ price point allows for this strategy, making him an attractive option.

Aaron Jones: Priced at $7,000

Next up is Aaron Jones, who seems to be on the path to recovery for the Green Bay Packers. Priced at $7,000, Jones offers a compelling case for DFS enthusiasts.

Examining Aaron Jones’ Recent Form

In the last few weeks, Aaron Jones has demonstrated his value by delivering strong performances against opponents like Carolina, Minnesota, and Chicago. His rushing yardage in these games showcases his return to form.

Middling Run Defense of the Dallas Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys boast a formidable defense, but they have shown vulnerabilities against the run recently. This could be an opportunity for Jones to capitalize and provide excellent value for DFS players.

Najee Harris: Priced at $6,500

Our third value running back to consider is Najee Harris of the Pittsburgh Steelers, priced at $6,500 on Fanduel.

Najee Harris’ Potential Workload

Despite the challenging weather conditions in Buffalo, Najee Harris has the potential to receive a significant workload. The game plan may involve grinding the clock and keeping Josh Allen off the field, which would benefit Harris.

Conclusion

In the world of NFL betting and DFS, finding the right value players can make all the difference. Jahmyr Gibbs, Aaron Jones, and Najee Harris offer intriguing options at their respective price points. Whether you’re crafting your DFS lineup or looking for smart bets, these running backs should be on your radar. Remember, making informed choices can lead to winning strategies in the world of NFL betting and DFS.

