PGA American Express 1st Round Leaders Odds and Picks

As the PGA‘s American Express tournament kicks off, betting on the first-round leader presents an intriguing challenge, especially considering the tournament spans three different courses. Here’s a look at some potential dark horses who could lead after the first round, offering attractive odds for bettors looking for value.

At the La Quinta course, Aaron Rai stands out with odds of 35 to 1. Rai’s potential to lead early makes him a tempting bet, especially considering his skill set and familiarity with the course. Also, at La Quinta, Maverick McNealy is listed at 50 to 1. As a California native, McNealy’s local knowledge could give him an edge in the early stages of the tournament.

On the Nicholas Course, Keith Mitchell is an enticing option at 25 to 1. His recent form suggests he could be in a prime position to make a strong start. Additionally, Matthew NeSmith, at 45 to 1, could surprise many with a solid opening round, making him another attractive bet.

At the Stadium course, the odds are equally fascinating. Mark Hubbard is available at 30 to 1. Hubbard’s knack for strong starts makes him a viable candidate for an early lead. A popular choice among bettors is Jhonattan Vegas, with odds of 40 to 1 on the Stadium course. Known for his ability to start tournaments with a bang, Vegas is always a potential first-round leader.

Beyond these highlighted players, keep an eye on Taylor Montgomery at 20 to 1 and Tony Finau at 22 to 1. Montgomery, particularly impressive on Thursdays, is someone to watch for an explosive start. Meanwhile, Finau, coming off a strong performance, could very well find himself leading after the first round.

The American Express tournament’s first-round leader betting is filled with intriguing possibilities. With the event spread across three courses, each player’s course familiarity and early-round tendencies become crucial factors. Bettors looking for value have various options, from seasoned pros to rising stars, all capable of taking an early lead in this prestigious tournament.

