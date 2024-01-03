PGA Tournament of Champions Odds, Picks and Predictions

As the Sentry Tournament of Champions approaches, golf enthusiasts and bettors alike are eagerly analyzing the field. Let’s delve into the top picks and dark horses who could significantly impact this prestigious event with an outright win.

Top Picks

Collin Morikawa (+1200): Starting strong, Morikawa, despite his stumble in this tournament last time out, is a prime candidate for redemption. His skill set and previous performance make him a solid bet at these odds.

Jordan Spieth (+2200): Spieth’s inconsistency might raise some eyebrows, but his talent is undeniable. At these odds, he presents a value pick with the potential for high returns.

Rickie Fowler (+3500): Coming off a year that saw him return to the winner’s circle and make the Ryder Cup team, Fowler is poised for a big year. His odds in Hawaii are attractive for a golfer of his caliber.

Value Picks

Matthew Fitzpatrick (+2200): Similar in style to Tom Hoge, Fitzpatrick is known for keeping it in play and hitting crucial putts. His odds make him an attractive bet.

Tom Kim (+2500): Noted for finishing fifth in this tournament last year, Kim is gaining more experience and is seen as a potential dark horse in this event.

Hideki Matsuyama (+6000): Matsuyama’s consistent performance at this event makes him an intriguing value pick. His ability to play well under these conditions is a significant factor.

Dark Horses

Matt Wallace (+11000): Wallace, often overlooked, has been in excellent form recently, with top finishes in his last four events on the DP World Tour. These long odds make him an appealing bet for those looking for a substantial payoff.

Tom Hoge (+15000): Finishing third in last year’s event, Hoge is known for accumulating birdies, which is crucial in a tournament known for its high-scoring nature.

The Sentry Tournament of Champions is shaping into a compelling event with a mix of favorites and underdogs. Morikawa and Spieth are top contenders, while Fowler and Matsuyama offer value. Dark horses like Hoge and Wallace could surprise many, making this tournament an exciting opportunity for bettors. As always, the unpredictability of golf adds an extra layer of excitement to the betting landscape.