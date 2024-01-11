Rams vs. Lions Betting Preview: Warren Sharp Leans on a Stafford Prop

The LA Rams are set to face off against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field, a game that’s piqued the interest of both fans and sports bettors alike. SportsGrid’s NFL analyst Warren Sharp had some intriguing insights ahead of this matchup.

The formidable Rams offense has scorched opponents, averaging 30 points weekly. He marveled at their ability to win even when they seemingly weren’t trying, as demonstrated in their recent victory over the San Francisco 49ers. The Rams, under the guidance of Sean McVay, have been on a remarkable eight-week tear, with McVay garnering Coach of the Year discussions for his leadership of this young squad.

When asked about the Rams’ chances with Matthew Stafford returning to face the Lions, Sharp expressed optimism, stating, “I do [like their chances].” However, he also highlighted the challenges in handicapping this game. Two key factors make it a tough call.

Firstly, the health of the Lions’ offense is a concern. Injuries have hit them hard, with players like Sam LaPorta missing practice Thursday and a question mark for the weekend. The availability of Kalif Raymond remains uncertain, adding further question marks to the mix. The Lions will need their offense firing on all cylinders to compete.

Secondly, the familiarity between former Rams quarterback Jared Goff and his ex-coach, Sean McVay, adds an intriguing dimension to the game. Sharp emphasized that while McVay’s knowledge could influence certain situations, it might not be a game-changing factor. However, he suggested that McVay’s insights into Goff’s strengths and weaknesses could be passed on to the Rams’ defensive coordinator, potentially impacting the game.

The Rams’ defense, particularly against play action, has been a point of vulnerability, ranking last in the NFL when play action is used. Recognizing this weakness, the Lions should exploit it with a solid play-action game plan.

When the Rams have possession, their success largely depends on keeping Stafford upright and avoiding obvious passing situations. The Lions’ pass rush can disrupt the Rams’ rhythm, but if the Rams can maintain a balanced offense and incorporate play action effectively, they should easily move the ball.

Warren Sharp’s pick for this game is Matthew Stafford, going over 22.5 passing attempts, underscoring the potential for an entertaining and high-scoring contest. However, with a +3 point spread, finding a definitive edge remains challenging for bettors.

As the Rams and Lions prepare for this indoor showdown, sports enthusiasts and bettors alike should stay tuned for any last-minute developments that could sway the outcome of this exciting NFL matchup.

