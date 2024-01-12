Sabonis and Harris are Top Props in Kings-76ers Matchup

In a clash of NBA titans, the Sacramento Kings are set to take on the Philadelphia 76ers at the Wells Fargo Center in Philly. This matchup promises to be a thrilling battle, even though one primary name will be missing from the court.

Joel Embiid will be absent for the Sixers in his 10th missed game of the season. Despite being a frontrunner for the MVP award for weeks, it’s essential to remember that players need to participate in a minimum of 65 out of 82 regular-season games to be considered for individual accolades this year.

With Embiid on the sideline, this game has turned into a virtual pick ’em, with a 1-5-point spread in favor of the home team. The over/under is set at 241, reflecting the anticipation of a high-scoring affair.

Philadelphia will feature a starting lineup of Tyrese Maxey, De’Anthony Melton, Nicolas Batum, Tobias Harris, and Paul Reed, stepping up to fill the void left by Embiid’s absence. While the Sixers are typically strong at home, the absence of their star player adds uncertainty to the mix.

On the other side of the court, the Sacramento Kings have their starters ready to roll, featuring De’Aaron Fox, Kevin Huerter, Harrison Barnes, Keegan Murray, and Domantas Sabonis. Despite being far from home, the Kings look to capitalize on this opportunity.

When it comes to betting, keep an eye on Tobias Harris. In the last game against the Atlanta Hawks, he took charge and easily surpassed his points prop of 20.5. The FanDuel Sportsbook has now set it higher at 21.5, but Harris is poised to shine again, considering this matchup’s high-scoring nature.

The Sixers have recently suffered three consecutive losses but still maintain the third-best record in the Eastern Conference at 23-13. On the other side, the Kings are in the fifth spot out west with a 23-14 record. With only a half-game separating these two teams, this game could have playoff implications.

One player to keep an eye on for Sacramento is Domantas Sabonis, who has been a consistent force. His points, rebounds, and assists line is set at 43.5. He has exceeded this number in four of the last six games and even recorded a triple-double in three of the previous five outings. Bettors might find the +290 odds for a triple-double from Sabonis enticing.

As the stage is set for this showdown, the absence of Joel Embiid adds an element of unpredictability. Will the Sixers overcome his absence, or will the Kings capitalize on their opportunity? With a high-scoring game anticipated, expect fireworks in Philly tonight.

