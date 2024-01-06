Shohei Ohtani’s Generosity Shines: Donates to Support Japan Earthquake Relief

The Los Angeles Dodgers signed Shohei Ohtani to a monster contract in the offseason. Ohtani’s impact will be felt on the field, but he’s also doing memorable things off it.

Ohtani signed a historic 10-year, $700,000,000 contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers. With a record-setting contract with significant deferrals, Ohtani will impact LA for years. Ohtani is coming off a 2023 campaign where he hit 44 home runs, 95 RBI, and had a sparkling 1.066 OPS.

Ohtani came to MLB from Japan and hasn’t forgotten his roots.

Part of Ohtani’s contract will save lives. He’s already the best baseball talent in the world, and now you can add philanthropist to his resume. Ohtani is donating at least $1 million to the people of Japan who experienced a devastating earthquake.

On Monday, the Dodgers announced that they and Guggenheim Baseball Management are putting up $1 million of their money, while Ohtani puts up another million dollars. This money will go to the cities in Ohtani’s home country to help rebuild homes after a 7.6 magnitude earthquake leveled them.

Ohtani said he hopes we can continue coming together to support those whose lives have been upended. He hopes for the rapid rescue of missing people and the reconstruction of the disaster-stricken areas. Hundreds of people remain missing in the rubble.

