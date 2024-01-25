Stanley Cup Futures: Can the Canucks Come Out of the West?

As we reach the midpoint of the NHL season, the Stanley Cup futures market is heating up, especially with the All-Star break approaching next weekend in Toronto. It’s a great time to analyze the favorites and potential dark horses in the race for the coveted cup.

Stanley Cup Futures Odds from FanDuel

Colorado Avalanche: +800

Edmonton Oilers: +900

Florida Panthers: +950

Dallas Stars: +1000

Boston Bruins +1000

Carolina Hurricanes: +1000

The Colorado Avalanche has been dominating the odds board for the last couple of months, but the gap is starting to close. Teams like the Edmonton Oilers and Florida Panthers are gaining ground, challenging Colorado’s position as the prohibitive favorites. While Colorado is undoubtedly a strong team, the question arises if they genuinely stand that much ahead of the competition.

A significant factor in Colorado’s favor is Nathan MacKinnon’s outstanding season, positioning him as a potential Hart Trophy winner. However, Connor McDavid of the Oilers could make a strong case in the second half of the season as Edmonton climbs the standings.

Colorado’s strength lies in its core players – Mikko Rantanen, Cale Makar, and the possibility of Gabe Landeskog returning for the playoffs adds to their firepower. However, concerns about their depth, particularly the second line, remain. Players like Ryan Johansen and Jonathan Drouin need to step up to solidify Colorado’s middle six.

Looking at other contenders, Edmonton’s current form is impressive, but there’s skepticism about whether they are peaking too early in the season. The Winnipeg Jets (+1700), often overlooked, also have a solid team but lack the “sexiness” of a name like Colorado.

In the Western Conference, teams like the Vancouver Canucks (+2000) are showing remarkable performance. They have a significant lead in their division, and their efficiency in scoring off the rush is exceptional. Quinn Hughes is a potential Norris winner, and Brock Boeser, Elias Pettersson, and J.T. Miller provide formidable offensive power. However, the concern for Vancouver lies in their depth scoring and playoff inexperience.

Western Conference Winner Odds from FanDuel

Colorado Avalanche: +420

Edmonton Oilers: +450

Dallas Stars: +550

Vegas Golden Knights: +700

Winnipeg Jets: +700

Vancouver Canucks: +850

The Western Conference appears to be a challenging battleground as the season progresses toward April. It opens up opportunities for betting on teams other than Colorado to emerge victorious. Vancouver’s incredible run is not just a fluke but a display of a well-rounded, talented team. Yet, their depth in the playoffs remains a question mark.

While the Colorado Avalanche remains a favorite, the competition is getting tighter, with teams like the Edmonton Oilers and Florida Panthers closing the gap. The Western Conference is particularly competitive, with teams like Winnipeg Jets and Vancouver Canucks posing significant challenges. The coming months will be crucial in determining who emerges as the top contender for the West and the Stanley Cup.

