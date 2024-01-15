Steelers’ Ground Game Gladiator: A Najee Harris Playoff Prop

As the Pittsburgh Steelers gear up for their crucial NFL playoff encounter against the Buffalo Bills, all eyes are on Najee Harris and his pivotal role in the team’s recent success. Harris has been a standout performer, particularly in the final stretch of the regular season, showcasing his ability to dominate on the ground. His remarkable performance includes amassing over 78 rushing yards in each of the Steelers’ last three games, a vital contribution that played a significant role in propelling the team into their current playoff position.

In Week 17, against the Seattle Seahawks, Harris was nothing short of spectacular, rushing for 122 yards and adding two touchdowns to his tally. He followed up this stellar performance with another impressive showing in Week 18 against the Baltimore Ravens, where he accumulated 112 yards and a crucial score. These back-to-back performances underline Harris’s importance to the Steelers’ offense and his ability to deliver under pressure.

While Mason Rudolph has stepped up admirably as the starting quarterback for the Steelers, displaying competence and stability in the role, the ground game continues to be the team’s backbone. Harris’s rushing prowess is expected to be a critical factor in keeping the upcoming game against the Bills competitive. Bettors and fans are closely eyeing Harris’s performance, with the over/under for his rushing yards set at a compelling 60.5.

The Steelers’ reliance on their ground game, spearheaded by Harris, forms a crucial part of their strategy. As they face a formidable opponent, maintaining a solid rushing attack will be essential for Pittsburgh to control the game’s tempo and keep the Bills’ potent offense off the field.

Harris is pivotal for the Pittsburgh Steelers in their playoff journey. His ability to consistently break through defenses and gain crucial yards on the ground will be a decisive factor in the Steelers’ playoff game. Harris’s performance could be the difference-maker in a high-stake game as the team braces for a tough battle against the Buffalo Bills.