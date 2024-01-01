Sugar Bowl Preview: Texas Longhorns vs. Washington Huskies

The much-awaited college football playoffs are set to kick off on New Year’s Day. And with the undefeated Washington Huskies entering as underdogs against the 11-1 Texas Longhorns, both teams have their eyes on the National Championship. That said, here’s a preview of what’s to come in tomorrow’s Sugar Bowl showdown between two of the top teams in the nation.

Texas -4.5 vs. Washington (Consensus)

Money Line: Texas -182 | Washington +150 | Total 62.5

Jan. 1: Time: 8:45 p.m. ET |TV: ESPN | Location: Sugar Bowl | New Orleans, LA

Washington: CFP: 2 | SP+: 11 | PFF: 6

Texas: CFP: 3 | SP+: 7 | PFF: 4

Both teams enter this matchup looking to punch their ticket into the championship game. With Michael Penix Jr. and the Huskies’ explosive offense hoping to cap off their historic season with two more wins, they’ll have a big test ahead of them with the Longhorns’ defense.

On the flip side, Washington’s defense will have a big test of its own with Texas’ high-powered offense led by Quinn Ewers. With the Longhorns’ ability to move the ball through the air at will and get their rushing game going behind their offensive line, Steve Sarkisian’s offense is tough to slow down. Nonetheless, with Washington entering this battle with a similar offensive build, the Huskies’ defense should have had plenty of time to prepare for this battle. If both sides play to their potential, this contest has all the ingredients to be the game of the year.

Prediction: Texas 34, Washington 30

I think this game will come down to the wire. I believe Texas will jump out early, and Washington will struggle to start with the Longhorns defense. The Huskies’ halftime adjustments will get them back into the game, leading to a razor-thin finish. Ultimately, Texas outlasts Washington 34-30, and the Longhorns will clinch their ticket to a rematch against Alabama for the national championship.