Super Bowl LVIII Receiving Prop Picks: 5 Unheralded Pass Catchers

As we approach the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs meeting in Super Bowl LVIII, NFL player props offer an intriguing aspect for bettors, focusing on potential standout performers in the receiving department.

49ers vs. Chiefs Game Odds at FanDuel

Spread: 49ers -1.5 (-115) | Chiefs +1.5 (-105)

49ers -1.5 (-115) | Chiefs +1.5 (-105) Moneyline: 49ers (-130) | Chiefs (+110)

49ers (-130) | Chiefs (+110) Total: OVER 47.5 (-105) | UNDER 47.5 (-115)

Rashee Rice is a prime candidate to lead the game in receiving yards at +290. His capability to make significant plays makes him an attractive pick, and bettors should keep an eye on his odds for most receiving yards.

For the longest reception prop, Mecole Hardman emerges as a strong option. Known for his speed and ability to create big plays, Hardman’s potential for a long reception is high. Despite concerns about his recent involvement following a fumble against Buffalo, the high stakes of the Super Bowl could see him being utilized for his explosive play-making skills.

Additionally, Jauan Jennings (14.5 Yards) and Justin Watson (17.5 Yards) are also worth considering for receiving yards props. Their roles might be less highlighted compared to star receivers, but they could provide valuable contributions in this high-pressure game.

The Chiefs might also look to involve Kadarius Toney more in the game plan. His significant punt return in the previous Super Bowl against the Eagles indicates his potential for impactful plays, making him an intriguing dark horse in the player props market. He’s priced at +4500 to have the game’s longest reception.

Super Bowl LVIII presents a variety of intriguing player prop bets. While big names often draw the most attention, there’s value in exploring options like Rashee Rice, Juan Jennings, Justin Watson, and Kadarius Toney for receiving yards. Bettors looking to capitalize on these opportunities should consider both the star players and the less heralded yet capable contributors in this highly anticipated matchup.

