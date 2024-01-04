The Ultimate +800 Same Game Parlay for Texans at Colts

Week 18 of the NFL season is upon us, and we have a Saturday night showdown featuring the Houston Texans and Indianapolis Colts. With a win-or-go-home scenario on the line essentially for both teams, we worked up a banger of an ultimate same-game parlay.

Valued at +850, let’s ride.

The Colts are being completely disrespected this week by the NFL community. They are only a slight underdog to the Texans, but in my eyes, they deserve to be favorites in their building. I know CJ Stroud has put together an impressive rookie campaign, and DeMeco Ryans is maximizing the talent of what was considered a below-average roster, but let’s not act like the Colts are chumps.

Shane Steichen should win the Coach of the Year as he’s put together a playoff team with Gardner Minshew at the helm essentially all season. He’s also navigated a running back carousel all year, and the defense is doing what they have to keep games competitive. I will be betting the Colts outright to win personally, but to play it safe for our parlay, I envision a close game where getting +7.5 is golden.

In his career, Jonathan Taylor has owned the Texans. He’s averaging 125 rushing yards in five career games, but he’s had at least 143 yards in each of the past three meetings. He didn’t face the new Demeco Ryans-led Texans this season, but he’s had at least 60 rushing yards in four of his last six games overall.

In terms of touchdown production, Taylor’s combined for five touchdowns in his last four games. With this game having a total of 47.5, I’m not too worried about him not finding the endzone.

Michael Pittman Jr. has had at least 50 receiving yards in 12 of 15 games this season, and he’s averaged nearly 11 targets per game over his last six. That’s good enough for Pittman to get his in a high-scoring affair.

Josh Downs has had at least 25 receiving yards in 12 of 16 games this season, which works for me, knowing he’s definitively this team’s second threat through the air. Generally, I would debate touting this much offense with a questionable quarterback like Minshew in a parlay. However, I trust that Steichen will figure something out to give his team the best chance to win, one that may require four touchdowns to win.

You could very well pull out Downs to narrow down your parlay, but we’re on a Colts win anyway, and the odds are in his favor.

Looking at the Texans wide receivers, Nico Collins is the only one I can have any legitimate faith in. Guys like Noah Brown and Robert Woods are questionable heading into the game and have been unreliable throughout the season. Therefore, in a do-or-die game, I expect CJ Stroud to rely on someone like Collins in the most crucial game of the season.

Stroud’s developed such a great rapport with Nico throughout the year. Collins has had at least five receptions in four of his last six games and had seven catches for 146 yards and a touchdown back in Week 2. I’m looking for more of the same Saturday night.

Dalton Schultz has been far too inconsistent lately for me to take him in a parlay like this usually, but Week 18 is different. With Brown and Woods banged up, that only helps Schultz’s case. The deciding factor is that the big tight end needs four receptions to meet a $250,000 contract incentive. I’m confident Stroud is aware of this, so I expect him to be more involved than usual from kickoff.

