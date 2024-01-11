The Ultimate +900 Same Game Parlay for Browns at Texans

The NFL playoffs are upon us, so we have a Saturday afternoon showdown to kick off Super Wild Card weekend featuring the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns. We worked up a banger of an ultimate same-game parlay with everything on the line.

Valued at +900, let’s ride.

Cleveland has given us a fun story to watch unfold down the stretch with the re-emergence of Joe Flacco behind a dominant defense. Still, I think we’re criminally underrating the Texans. Over the past two weeks, CJ Stroud has been extremely prevalent in putting Houston over the edge into the playoffs. I can already envision him and the rest of that locker room mad that they are underdogs in their building.

Yes, Cleveland crushed the Texans just a few short weeks ago, but that was when Davis Mills was under center, and everyone seemed injured. I expect a stronger effort this time and for the Texans to keep it a one-score game at the minimum. I also have a two-unit wager on the Texans alternate spread +3.5.

The Texans won’t keep this game close if Nico Collins gives them nothing. It’s as simple as that. Over the past two weeks, he has combined for 16 catches when the Texans were in two must-win games, so I expect another high-volume showing with everything on the line here,

Dalton Schultz has been a little bit too inconsistent for my liking throughout the season, but against the Browns, he had eight catches for 61 yards. Even though that was with Davis Mills slinging the ball, the Texans will still approach it similarly with Stroud. Knowing how dominant the Browns are at getting to the quarterback, Stroud will need to throw a few extra short passes Schultz’s way to rack up additional yards.

If the Texans are to keep this close, we’ll need the CJ Stroud we’ve become accustomed to at his best. He’s thrown a touchdown in all but three games this season, with those three being horrid losses. We’ll ride with the correlation here because we expect much more from the Texans on Saturday.

Amari Cooper hasn’t played since the Texans game on Christmas Eve; in that game, he had 11 receptions, 265 yards, and two touchdowns. We can’t have that dominant of a game here, as our Texans +7.5 leg would be toast if so. Still, I envision the Browns feeding him early and often, knowing how well it’s already worked.

Over the past four weeks, David Njoku has arguably been the most productive tight end in all of football, averaging seven receptions per game. We’ll expect it to continue into the playoffs knowing how strong the connection has been between him and Flacco.

If we remove the meaningless Week 18 game, Jerome Ford managed to eclipse 25 rushing yards in 13 of 16 games this season. That’s good enough for me, knowing he remains the RB1 for this team.

