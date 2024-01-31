Travis Kelce: The Dark Horse in the Super Bowl MVP Race

The MVP race is heating up as the Super Bowl approaches, and as usual, NFL quarterbacks are dominating the conversation. Historically, this prestigious award has often found its way into the hands of the signal-callers, with notable exceptions like New England’s Deion Branch in past years. Current betting odds reflect this trend, placing Patrick Mahomes and Brock Purdy as the frontrunners with odds of +140 and +200, respectively.

However, the conversation doesn’t end there. Christian McCaffrey emerges as a notable contender with odds of +450. His dynamic playmaking ability makes him a threat to score multiple times, positioning him as a dark horse in the MVP race. But the real surprise lies further down the list: Travis Kelce at +1700 odds. Despite being a tight end, Kelce’s impact on the game is undeniable, making him a compelling candidate for MVP honors.

Several factors bolster the case for Kelce. First, no tight end has ever won the Super Bowl MVP, presenting a unique opportunity for the NFL and its voters to celebrate a first-time achievement. Kelce could sway the voters if he replicates his recent performance with a stat line of ten catches, 100 yards, and a touchdown. Additionally, if Kelce accounts for a significant portion of Mahomes’s yardage, say half of a total 225 yards, it further solidifies his case. If Mahomes’s touchdowns are primarily thrown to Kelce, this could tip the scales in the tight end’s favor, especially with potential voter fatigue for Mahomes.

At odds of +1700, Kelce presents a valuable betting opportunity. For those backing the Chiefs, pairing a bet on Kelce with one on Mahomes could be a strategic move, offering a chance for a substantial payout. Moreover, for those anticipating a defensively dominated game, there’s the option to bet on a defensive player. While this is a more daring choice, players like Chris Jones, L’Jarius Sneed, or Trent McDuffie could be lucrative long shots.

While Mahomes and Purdy lead the MVP odds, Kelce’s unique position as a potential first-time tight end winner, combined with his crucial role in the Chiefs’ offense, makes him a standout choice. With +1700 odds, Kelce isn’t just a sentimental pick; he’s a solid bet for those looking to capitalize on this year’s Super Bowl MVP race.

