Will Ravens’ Mark Andrews and Marlon Humphrey Play vs. Chiefs

As the Baltimore Ravens prepare to face the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship game, all eyes are on two crucial players: tight end Mark Andrews and cornerback Marlon Humphrey. Their injury status and potential impact on this crucial NFL game are key factors to consider.

Andrews, a pivotal player for the Ravens, had his season cast in doubt due to an injury sustained in a Thursday night game against the Bengals on November 16th. However, his return to practice last week, albeit limited, has sparked hope for his participation in the AFC Championship. Despite two full practices, Andrews did not play in the divisional round, adhering to the principle that a full practice doesn’t necessarily equate to full health.

The prognosis for Andrews this week is more optimistic. It’s believed that he might not only return for this crucial game against the Chiefs but could also perform at a level surpassing what we saw from Sam Laporta of the Detroit Lions last week. The main concern around Andrews revolves around the soft tissue and ligament damage associated with his high ankle fracture, even though the fracture itself is healed. His potential impact, after being sidelined for over two months, could be a game-changer for the Ravens.

On the defensive side, Humphrey’s status is a significant talking point. Suffering from a calf strain, Humphrey’s participation is currently uncertain. The challenge is compounded by the fact that this is his second calf strain, and he hasn’t played since the injury occurred. His ability to defend effectively, especially against a dynamic offense led by Patrick Mahomes, is crucial. A cornerback with a calf injury faces a tough task, as they need to react quickly and change direction without prior knowledge of the receiver’s moves.

As the Ravens gear up for this high-stakes matchup, the potential return of Mark Andrews could boost their offensive capabilities, while Marlon Humphrey’s situation remains a critical defensive concern. The outcome of this game could hinge significantly on how these key players overcome their injury challenges and contribute on the field.

