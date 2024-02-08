Is There Reason for Concern on Doc Rivers Slow Start with Bucks?

The decision to bring Rivers on board signified a recognition from the Bucks’ organization that changes were necessary. However, some question the timing of Rivers’ appointment and whether it was too hasty given the circumstances.

Rivers took charge during a challenging stretch of games, including a demanding West Coast road trip, which is tough for any team to navigate. While disappointing, the Bucks’ loss to the Portland Trail Blazers was further compounded by the emotional context of Damian Lillard‘s return.

Despite the early hurdles, it’s essential to maintain perspective. The convergence of factors, such as players’ focus on the All-Star game and external challenges, likely contributed to the team’s slow start.

Nevertheless, there are positive signs for Rivers and the Bucks. Despite the rough start, Rivers remains the head coach of the Eastern Conference All-Star team. Additionally, the potential long-term absence of Joel Embiid for the Philadelphia 76ers may impact the Eastern Conference landscape, potentially strengthening the Bucks’ position.

Looking ahead, confidence remains high in the Bucks’ ability to bounce back and contend for the top spot in the East. With adjustments and improvements, Rivers and the Bucks aim to overcome their early challenges and establish themselves as formidable contenders in the NBA playoffs.