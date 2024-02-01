LIV Golf Mayakoba Tournament Preview and Top Betting Picks

Get ready for golf’s finest at the LIV Golf Mayakoba Tournament.

SportsGrid dives into the tournament and previews some big names set to tee off.

The top golfers in the world are finding it more difficult to avoid the LIV Tour. Just ask Jon Rahm. The Spaniard signed the biggest deal on the LIV Tour for a reported $500 million contract. Rahm is set to debut on the LIV Tour at the Mayakoba Tournament this weekend and is coming off a strong season in which he captured the illustrious green jacket at The Masters. Still, the Spaniard hasn’t played in a tournament since November, meaning there might be some rust to his game. Rahm is listed as the odds-on favorite to win the tournament at +450, with the closest odds coming from Tyrrell Hatton at +1200. This highlights the level of golf that Rahm can bring to the table consistently, and we’re never going to shy away from betting on him, especially not when he’ll want to make a statement during his debut.

Other golfers in the top five odds to win the Mayakoba Tournament include Bryson DeChambeau and Joaquin Niemann at +1400, followed by Cameron Smith at +1600. If you’re looking a little bit further down the odds board, Brooks Koepka is a name that stands out at +2000, along with Patrick Reed at +2800.

Course Preview

Designed by Greg Norman, El CamaleÃ³n is located on the Riviera Maya, close to Cancun. Stretching over 7,039 yards with a par of 70, this course features sections that wind through mangroves while a significant portion meanders amid sand dunes.

Are there different rules on the LIV Tour?

If you’re unfamiliar with the differences between a PGA Tour-regulated event and a LIV Tour event, we’ll give you more clarity. LIV Tour events play 54 holes as opposed to 72. Unlike after the second round in the PGA Tour, there’s no cut line in LIV events. No matter your performance, there will be a payout at the end of the final round. In addition, the LIV Tour has a shotgun start format, meaning instead of teeing off on the first or tenth hole, golfers can start all over the place in these events. Don’t worry about the scoring; the LIV Tour still uses stroke play, which shouldn’t alter how you watch or bet on the event.

