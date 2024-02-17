March Madness Bracketology Update for 2/17: Big East Bubble

The countdown continues to Selection Sunday in college basketball, and we’ve got you geared up with another edition of our bracket projections! If you’re just starting to tune in to the collegiate hardwood, we’ve covered you with our latest bracket projections.

MIDWEST EAST SOUTH WEST 1 Purdue UConn Houston Marquette 2 Kansas North Carolina Arizona Tennessee 3 Alabama Kansas Auburn Iowa State 4 Clemson Illinois Wisconsin Duke 5 San Diego State Texas Tech Creighton Dayton 6 Saint Mary’s Colorado State BYU Utah State 7 Florida Atlantic South Carolina Kentucky Texas 8 Oklahoma Washington State New Mexico Michigan State 9 Butler Texas A&M Northwestern TCU 10 Florida Boise State Virginia Indiana State 11 Providence Ole Miss Grand Canyon Nebraska 12 MISS ST/CIN GONZ/NEV McNeese Samford 13 UC Irvine Louisiana Tech Princeton James Madison 14 Akron UNC Wilmington Vermont High Point 15 Colgate Youngstown State Eastern Washington Morehead State 16 St. Thomas Southern LIPS/NORF ST IONA/MERR

LAST FOUR IN: Mississippi State, Gonzaga, Cincinnati, Nevada

FIRST FOUR OUT: Utah, Seton Hall, Wake Forest, Villanova

NEXT FOUR OUT: Memphis, Colorado, Drake, St. John’s

Bold = automatic qualifier through conference title

Odds = National Championship Odds for the Top 16 teams (1-4 seeds)

Conference winners were determined based on the following:

Power 6 conferences: Highest-seeded team

Mid-major conferences: Highest current KenPom ranking

Two True Mid-Majors Find Themselves in the At-Large Ranks

Although Indiana State suffered an inconceivable defeat to Illinois State on Tuesday, both the Sycamores and Grand Canyon find themselves among the top 11 seeds as at-large squads in our bracket. While we still have them in bold as their favorites to win their respective conferences, we see a path to an at-large for both squads considering their current resumÃ©s. What that doesn’t take into account is another loss added on should they be knocked out in their conference tournament next month. That will be assessed when it comes based on what quadrant it falls in and how it impacts its current metrics. But for now, both squads are among the 36 receiving an invitation to the Big Dance.

Who Will Claim That 4th #1 Seed?

With Purdue, UConn, and Houston being mainstays on that top seed line for well over a month by now, it feels like it’s been a revolving door of options filling out that final spot atop the West region since the New Year. This time, we’re going with Marquette, who is currently on an eight-game win streak and has capitalized on recent stumbles from North Carolina and Tennessee. The Golden Eagles have an opportunity to get a firm grip on that fourth #1 seed with a trip to Hartford on Saturday to take on the UConn Huskies. If they can pull off a win in the XL Center, it’d far and away be the best single data point on any resumÃ© in the country this year.

Big East Continues to Dominate the Bubble

The Big East very clearly has three locks followed by a team in Butler who sits in the field but far from comfortably, and then a handful of middling squads competing for bubble attention. Four Big East teams – Providence, Seton Hall, Villanova, and St. John’s – hover around that bubble, waiting for the other to make a move. Given the vulture nature of life within the same conference, the league will be lucky to get two of those four into the field. It’s a fascinating development in a league that has slightly disappointed with its middle tier this season, and it should make for some serious drama at Madison Square Garden in a few weeks.

