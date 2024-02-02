March Madness Bracketology Update for 2/2: Hello, Wazzu!

It’s finally February! Super Bowl LVIII is set, and it’s time to turn our attention to college basketball, with Selection Sunday just six weeks away. If you’re starting to tune in to the collegiate hardwood, we’ve covered you with our latest bracket projections.

MIDWEST EAST SOUTH WEST 1 Purdue (+700) UConn (+850) Houston (+850) North Carolina (+1400) 2 Marquette (+3000) Wisconsin (+2500) Arizona (+1600) Tennessee (+1400) 3 Alabama (+2000) Kansas (+3000) Creighton (+4500) Iowa State (+2500) 4 Baylor (+4000) Dayton (+7500) Duke (+2500) Illinois (+3500) 5 Auburn Kentucky San Diego State Texas Tech 6 BYU Clemson Oklahoma Utah State 7 New Mexico TCU Colorado State Florida Atlantic 8 Boise State Utah Northwestern South Carolina 9 Ole Miss Mississippi State Texas A&M St. John’s 10 Nebraska Providence Michigan State Saint Mary’s 11 Florida Texas HALL/COL WSU/BUT 12 Indiana State Grand Canyon McNeese Princeton 13 Samford UC Irvine Louisiana Tech James Madison 14 Akron UNC Wilmington Vermont Morehead State 15 Colgate Youngstown State Eastern Washington High Point 16 St. Thomas Lipscomb Iona/Merrimack Norfolk State/Southern

LAST FOUR IN: Seton Hall, Colorado, Washington State, Butler

FIRST FOUR OUT: Villanova, Indiana State, Cincinnati, Richmond

NEXT FOUR OUT: Grand Canyon, Virginia Tech, Gonzaga, Oregon

Bold = automatic qualifier through conference title

Odds = National Championship Odds for the Top 16 teams (1-4 seeds)

Conference winners were determined based on the following:

Power 6 conferences: Highest-seeded team

Mid-major conferences: Highest current KenPom ranking

North Carolina Is Lucky, Lucky, Lucky

As much as it would make sense to punish the Tar Heels for their Quad 2 defeat at Georgia Tech on Tuesday night, nobody stepped up over the past few days to claim the fourth #1 seed. The only other two teams currently in the conversation to top a region would be Tennessee or Wisconsin, both of whom took losses themselves since our last update on Monday. North Carolina remains our final team on the top seed line, but it’s anyone’s best guess who ends up with it on Selection Sunday.

Bye, Bye, Memphis

It’s hard to recall a collapse like the one unfolding over the past ten days out of Memphis. On January 21st, the Tigers were ranked tenth in the AP Top 25. Ten days and four consecutive conference losses to teams outside of KenPom’s top 100 later, topped off with a mind-boggling home defeat to Rice on Wednesday, Memphis is currently out of our projected field. The program has completely murdered all of the good it had done in non-conference play to build up a strong resumÃ©, and now they face an uphill battle to return to the field.

Hello, Washington State

*Insert Paul Rudd “Who Would’ve Thought?” meme here*.

While it obviously hasn’t happened yet, we’re not sure Washington State’s first trip to the NCAA Tournament since 2008 could come in a more timely manner than the Pac-12’s send-off season where the other ten teams in the league left Washington State and Oregon State for dead. The Cougars were picked to finish tenth in the Pac-12 preseason poll, and now they sit tied for third in the league standings. Wazzu has ripped off five wins in their previous six games, including wins over Arizona, Utah, and Colorado, all teams within our projected field. They’ve gotta keep dancing to the music to hear their name called on Selection Sunday, but what a story this could become amongst the madness.

