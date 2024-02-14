Marquette is a Viable Dog to Upset UConn for Big East Title

In the quest to crown the victor of college basketball‘s Big East, it really comes down to two teams that should battle it out for the title.

Big East Regular Season Winner Odds at FanDuel

Connecticut: -1500

Marquette: +750

Creighton: +25000

The Connecticut Huskies currently lead the pack with odds sitting at a dominant -1500. This position prompts the question: Is the path to the Big East title as clear-cut for the Huskies as the odds suggest, or does Marquette have a realistic shot at upsetting the front-runner?

The Big East, recognized as the second-best conference in college basketball, does not offer any team a “free pass.” With nine teams ranked within the top 60-70 of KenPom, the competition is fierce, ensuring that almost every game is a battle. This level of competition means that for teams outside of the lower-ranked Georgetown and DePaul, there are no easy matchups. Every game presents a potential challenge, emphasizing the depth and quality of the conference.

Despite UConn’s strong odds, there’s a belief that they might be slightly overvalued, leaving room for Marquette to make a significant impact. Marquette, perceived by some as the top team in the Big East despite the odds, faces two critical matchups against UConn. These games offer Marquette a golden opportunity to challenge UConn’s supremacy and potentially secure the Big East title.

Marquette’s immediate future includes a pivotal game against UConn, setting the stage for a potential shake-up at the top of the conference standings. These encounters not only allow Marquette to prove their mettle but also highlight the competitive nature of the Big East, where outcomes are not always as predictable as they may seem.

Creighton remains an outside contender with the potential to surprise despite facing setbacks in games they were expected to win. Losses to teams like Butler and Providence in closely contested matches underscore the unpredictable nature of the conference and suggest that while the odds may favor certain teams, the reality of competition can defy expectations.

For bettors and fans alike, the dynamic nature of the Big East makes it a fascinating conference to watch. With its upcoming games against UConn, Marquette stands as a viable contender capable of overcoming the odds. Their performance in these crucial matchups could redefine the race for the Big East title, making them a team to watch closely as the season progresses.

