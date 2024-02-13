NBA Betting Guide for February 13: Thunder-Magic in the Spotlight

We have a small six-game NBA slate for tonight, but there certainly is no shortage of strong matchups.

Kicking off tonight’s TNT doubleheader, the Orlando Magic will host the Oklahoma City Thunder tonight as the Magic finally retire Shaquille O’Neal’s No. 32 jersey. On the court, both the Magic and Thunder have exceeded expectations this season so it will be a great opportunity to see two of the NBA’s best young teams go head to head, so we have you covered with a +1400 ultimate same-game parlay.

Elsewhere in the early window, the Boston Celtics will travel to face the Brooklyn Nets while the Milwaukee Bucks will host the Miami Heat fresh off a much needed victory against the Denver Nuggets last night.

The TNT doubleheader concludes with a matchup between the Sacramento Kings and Phoenix Suns which certainly should be an electrifying and high-scoring game.

Wrapping up the slate, the Minnesota Timberwolves will face the Portland Trail Blazers after a statement win last night against the LA Clippers while the Los Angeles Lakers will host the Detroit Pistons.

Tonight should be a fun one, so let’s dive in and pump out some winners!

Featured Same-Game Parlays: +1400 Thunder-Magic

Spread: Celtics -8.5 | Moneyline: Celtics -375 | Total: 228

Where to Watch: NBA League Pass | Location: Barclays Center (Brooklyn, NY)

Celtics Last 5 ATS: 1-4 | Nets Last 5 ATS: 2-3

SportsGrid’s Best Bets: Nets +8.5 (3-Stars) | OVER 228 (1-Star)



SportsGrid’s Top Player Props: Kristaps Porzingis OVER 19.5 Points (5-Stars) | Cam Thomas UNDEr 23.5 Points (5-Stars)



Spread: Thunder -2.5 | Moneyline: Thunder -144 | Total: 223.5

Where to Watch: TNT | Location: Amway Center (Orlando, FL)

Thunder Last 5 ATS: 2-3 | Magic Last 4 ATS: 4-1

SportsGrid’s Best Bet: Magic +2.5 (1-Star)



SportsGrid’s Top Player Props: Jalen Williams OVER 18.5 Points (5-Stars) | Franz Wagner OVER 21.5 Points (5-Stars)

Spread: Bucks -8 | Moneyline: Bucks -340 | Total: 223

Where to Watch: NBA League Pass | Location: Fiserv Forum (Milwaukee, WI)

Heat Last 5 ATS: 4-1 | Bucks Last 5 ATS: 2-3

SportsGrid’s Best Bets: Heat +8 (2-Stars) | OVER 223 (1-Star)



SportsGrid’s Top Player Props: Bam Adebayo UNDER 22.5 Points (5-Stars) | Brook Lopez OVER 11.5 Points (5-Stars)

Spread: Timberwolves -8.5 | Moneyline: Timberwolves -390 | Total: 214

Where to Watch: NBA League Pass | Location: Moda Center (Portland, OR)

Timberwolves Last 5 ATS: 3-2 | Trail Blazers Last 5 ATS: 3-2

SportsGrid’s Best Bets: Trail Blazers +8.5 (1-Star) | OVER 214 (2-Stars)



SportsGrid’s Top Player Props: Mike Conley UNDER 9.5 Points (5-Stars) | Jerami Grant OVER 21.5 Points (5-Stars)

Spread: Suns -5 | Moneyline: Suns -210 | Total: 245.5

Where to Watch: TNT | Location: Footprint Center (Phoenix, AZ)

Kings Last 5 ATS: 2-3 | Suns Last 5 ATS: 3-2

SportsGrid’s Best Bets: Suns -5 (2-Stars) | UNDER 245.5 (2-Stars)

SportsGrid’s Top Player Props: Malik Monk OVER 16.5 (5-Stars) | Devin Booker UNDER 29.5 Points (5-Stars)

Spread: Lakers -10.5 | Moneyline: Lakers -490 | Total: 241.5

Where to Watch: NBA League Pass | Location: Crypto.com Arena (Los Angeles, CA)

Pistons Last 5 ATS: 4-1 | Lakers Last 5 ATS: 3-2

SportsGrid’s Best Bets: Pistons +10.5 (2-Stars) | UNDER 241.5 (3-Stars)

SportsGrid’s Top Player Props: Jalen Duren OVER 15.5 Points (5-Stars) | Anthony Davis OVER 3.5 Assists (5-Stars)