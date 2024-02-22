NBA Betting Guide for February 22: Exciting Matchups Galore

The NBA is back tonight and we have an epic 12-game slate ahead of us to get us right back into the action.

Starting off, we have a TNT doubleheader to focus on with the first game bringing us an electrifying showdown between the Dallas Mavericks and Phoenix Suns, two teams that will be figthing for postseason seeding in the West until the very end.

A matchup between the Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors wraps up the doubleheader, but with LeBron James sidelined, some of the appeal of the game is lost.

My game to watch tonight unfortunately won’t be nationally televised, but it will be a greatone as the Oklahoma City Thunder host the LA Clippers with the third-seeed Clippers a half-game back of the two-seeded Thunder in the West.

Shifting gears to the East, the Cleveland Cavaliers won 18 of 20 games leading up to the All-Star break, so they’ll look to get back into the swing of things against a respectable Orlando Magic squad. The Philadelphia 76ers will host the New York Knicks in a rivalry game as the Knicks find themselves on a four-game losing streak.

The Boston Celtics sit atop of SportsGrid’s NBA Power Rankings once again, and they’ll attempt to continue to seperate themselves from everyone else tonight against the Chicago Bulls.

Everywhere you look tonight their is an intriguing matchup, so let’s dive in and pump out some winners!

Spread: Pacers -11.5 | Moneyline: Pacers -590 | Total: 246.5

Where to Watch: NBA League Pass | Location: Gainbridge Fieldhouse (Indianapolis, IN)

Pistons Last 5 ATS: 3-2 | Pacers Last 5 ATS: 1-4

SportsGrid’s Best Bets: Pistons +11.5 (3-Stars) | UNDER 246.5 (4-Stars)



SportsGrid’s Top Player Props: Tyrese Haliburton UNDER 11.5 Assists (5-Stars) | Jaden Ivey OVER 1.5 Three-Point FG Made (5-Stars)



Spread: Raptors -2 | Moneyline: Raptors -126 | Total: 231.5

Where to Watch: NBA League Pass | Location: Scotiabank Arena (Toronto, ON)

Nets Last 5 ATS: 1-4 | Raptors Last 5 ATS: 2-3

SportsGrid’s Best Bet: Raptors -2 (2-Stars)



SportsGrid’s Top Player Props: Mikal Bridges UNDER 22.5 Points (5-Stars) | Immanuel Quickley UNDER 6.5 Assists (5-Stars)

Spread: 76ers -1 | Moneyline: 76ers -112 | Total: 227

Where to Watch: NBA League Pass | Location: Wells Fargo Center (Philadelphia, PA)

Knicks Last 5 ATS: 0-5 | 76ers Last 5 ATS: 2-3

SportsGrid’s Best Bet: 76ers -1 (4-Stars)



SportsGrid’s Top Player Props: Alec Burks OVER 1.5 Three-Point FG Made (5-Stars) | Tyrese Maxey UNDER 26.5 Points (5-Stars)

Spread: Cavaliers -7 | Moneyline: Cavaliers -260 | Total: 216

Where to Watch: NBA League Pass | Location: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse (Cleveland, OH)

Magic Last 5 ATS: 3-2 | Cavaliers Last 5 ATS: 2-3

SportsGrid’s Best Bets: Cavaliers -7 (2-Stars) | OVER 216 (3-Stars)



SportsGrid’s Top Player Props: Paolo Banchero OVER 20.5 Points (5-Stars) | Isaac Okoro OVER 6.5 Points (5-Stars)

Spread: Mavericks -1.5 | Moneyline: Mavericks -130 | Total: 245

Where to Watch: TNT | Location: American Airlines Center (Dallas, TX)

Suns Last 5 ATS: 4-1 | Mavericks Last 5 ATS: 4-1

SportsGrid’s Best Bets: Mavericks -1.5 (1-Star) | UNDER 245 (2-Stars)



SportsGrid’s Top Player Props: Devin Booker UNDER 27.5 Points (5-Stars) | Luka Doncic OVER 8.5 Rebounds (4-Stars)

Spread: Celtics -8.5 | Moneyline: Celtics -360 | Total: 226

Where to Watch: NBA League Pass | Location: United Center (Chicago, IL)

Celtics Last 5 ATS: 1-4 | Bulls Last 5 ATS: 4-1

SportsGrid’s Best Bets: Bulls +8.5 (5-Stars) | OVER 226 (3-Stars)



SportsGrid’s Top Player Props: Payton Pritchard OVER 5.5 Points (5-Stars) | Andre Drummond OVER 9.5 Points (5-Stars)

Spread: Thunder -1.5 | Moneyline: Thunder -118 | Total: 235.5

Where to Watch: NBA League Pass | Location: Paycom Center (Oklahoma City, OK)

Clippers Last 5 ATS: 2-3 | Thunder Last 5 ATS: 2-3

SportsGrid’s Best Bets: Clippers +1.5 (2-Stars) | UNDER 235.5 (3-Stars)



SportsGrid’s Top Player Props: Kawhi Leonard UNDER 24.5 Points (5-Stars) | Jalen Williams OVER 19.5 Points (5-Stars)

Spread: Pelicans -7 | Moneyline: Pelicans -295 | Total: 228.5

Where to Watch: NBA League Pass | Location: Smoothie King Center (New Orleans, LA)

Rockets Last 5 ATS: 2-3 | Pelicans Last 5 ATS: 2-3

SportsGrid’s Best Bets: Pelicans -7 (4-Stars) | OVER 228.5 (1-Star)



SportsGrid’s Top Player Props: Fred VanVleet UNDER 13.5 Points (5-Stars) | Jonas Valanciunas UNDER 8.5 Rebounds (5-Stars)

Spread: Jazz -10 | Moneyline: Jazz -480 | Total: 230.5

Where to Watch: NBA League Pass | Location: Delta Center (Salt Lake City, UT)

Hornets Last 5 ATS: 4-1 | Jazz Last 5 ATS: 1-4

SportsGrid’s Best Bet: Hornets +10 (5-Stars)



SportsGrid’s Top Player Props: Cody Martin OVER 8.5 Points (5-Stars) | Jordan Clarkson OVER 16.5 Points (5-Stars)

Washington Wizards @ Denver Nuggets

Spread: Nuggets -15 | Moneyline: Nuggets -1200 | Total: 232

Where to Watch: NBA League Pass | Location: Ball Arena (Denver, CO)

Wizards Last 5 ATS: 4-1 | Nuggets Last 5 ATS: 1-4

SportsGrid’s Best Bet: Wizards +15 (4-Stars)



SportsGrid’s Top Player Props: Bilal Coulibaly OVER 7.5 Points (5-Stars) | Michael Porter Jr. UNDER 16.5 Points (5-Stars)

Spread: Warriors -5.5 | Moneyline: Warriors -215 | Total: 243.5

Where to Watch: TNT | Location: Chase Center (San Francisco, CA)

Lakers Last 5 ATS: 3-2 | Warriors Last 5 ATS: 4-1

SportsGrid’s Best Bet: Lakers +5.5 (1-Star)



SportsGrid’s Top Player Props: Anthony Davis UNDER 13.5 Rebounds (4.5-Stars) | Draymond Green OVER 10.5 Points (5-Stars)

Spread: Kings -9 | Moneyline: Kings -375 | Total: 241

Where to Watch: NBA League Pass | Location: Golden 1 Center (Sacramento, CA)

Spurs Last 5 ATS: 1-4 | Kings Last 5 ATS: 2-3

SportsGrid’s Best Bet: UNDER 241 (2-Stars)



SportsGrid’s Top Player Props: Victor Wembanyama UNDER 10.5 Rebounds (5-Stars) | Keegan Murray UNDER 15.5 Points (5-Stars)

