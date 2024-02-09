NBA Betting Guide for February 9: Bucks In Need of Something

We have a six-game NBA slate in store on a Friday night, so as we take in yesterday’s trade deadline deals, here is our outlook on the association tonight.

Kicking off the night, the Atlanta Hawks and Philadelphia 76ers will meet in South Philly, so for what should be a fun and entertaining high-scoring matchup, we have you covered with a +850 same-game parlay.

Moving along, both the Boston Celtics and Milwaukee Bucks find themselves as massive home favorites tonight, but all isn’t going well in Milwaukee in particular as they are now 1-5 under Doc Rivers and are fresh off an ugly home loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves last night.

After the Denver Nuggets and Los Angeles Lakers gave us a great game late last night, both teams are back in action tonight with the Nuggets travelling to Sacramento while the Lakers will host the Pelicans for what should be two strong late-night games to stay up for.

Let's buckle up and pump out some winners as we head into Super Bowl weekend!

Featured Same-Game Parlays: +850 Hawks-76ers

Spread: Hawks -2.5 | Moneyline: Hawks -142 | Total: 245

Where to Watch: NBA TV | Location: Wells Fargo Center (Philadelphia, PA)

Hawks Last 4 ATS: 4-1 | 76ers Last 5 ATS: 1-4

SportsGrid’s Best Bets: Hawks -2.5 (1-Star) | UNDER 245 (3-Stars)



SportsGrid’s Top Player Props: Kelly Oubre Jr. UNDER 17.5 Points (5-Stars) | Trae Young OVER 2.5 Three-Point FG Made (5-Stars)

Spread: Raptors -2 | Moneyline: Raptors -126 | Total : 233.5

Where to Watch: NBA League Pass | Location: Scotiabank Arena (Toronto, ON)

Rockets Last 5 ATS: 3-2 | Raptors Last 5 ATS: 2-3

SportsGrid’s Best Bet: UNDER 233.5 (1-Star)

SportsGrid’s Top Player Props: Scottie Barnes UNDER 20.5 Points (5-Stars) | Jabari Smith Jr. UNDER 7.5 Rebounds (5-Stars)

Spread: Celtics -17 | Moneyline: Celtics -2200 | Total : 236.5

Where to Watch: NBA League Pass | Location: TD Garden (Boston, MA)

Wizards Last 5 ATS: 2-3 | Celtics Last 5 ATS: 1-4

SportsGrid’s Best Bet: Wizards +17 (4-Stars)

SportsGrid’s Top Player Props: Deni Avdija OVER 12.5 Points (5-Stars) | Jayson Tatum UNDER 27.5 Points (5-Stars)

More Wizards-Celtics: Buyout Market Targets for Boston

Spread: Bucks -14 | Moneyline: Bucks -1350 | Total: 231.5

Where to Watch: NBA League Pass | Location: Fiserv Forum (Milwaukee, WI)

Hornets Last 5 ATS: 2-3 | Bucks Last 5 ATS: 1-4

SportsGrid’s Best Bet: Hornets +14 (2-Stars)



SportsGrid’s Top Player Props: Brandon Miller UNDER 25.5 Points (5-Stars)

More Hornets-Bucks: Concern About Doc Rivers? | Bucks’ Futures Outlook

Spread: Kings -1.5 | Moneyline: Kings -120 | Total: 232

Where to Watch: NBA League Pass | Location: Golden One Center (Sacramento, CA)

Nuggets Last 5 ATS: 3-2 | Kings Last 5 ATS: 2-3

SportsGrid’s Best Bets: Nuggets +1.5 (5-Stars) | UNDER 232 (1-Star)

SportsGrid’s Top Player Props: De’Aaron Fox UNDER 24.5 Points (5-Stars) | Nikola Jokic 27.5 Points (5-Stars)

Spread: Pelicans -2.5 | Moneyline: Pelicans -142 | Total: 233.5

Where to Watch: NBA TV | Location: Crypto.com Arena (Los Angeles, CA)

Pelicans Last 5 ATS: 4-1 | Lakers Last 5 ATS: 2-3

SportsGrid’s Best Bets: Pelicans -2.5 (3-Stars) | OVER 233.5 (5-Stars)

SportsGrid’s Top Player Props: CJ McCollum UNDER 21.5 Points (5-Stars)