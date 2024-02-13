NBA SGP: +1400 Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Orlando Magic

Imagine if I told you this time last year that we would have a nationally televised game between the Orlando Magic and Oklahoma City Thunder this season with both teams being good? For many, this could be their first exposure to all-stars Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Paolo Banchero, so we worked up an ultimate same-game parlay to get you locked in on the action.

Valued at +1400, let’s ride.

Dunk on the sportsbooks tonight! Grab SportsGrid’s free NBA picks, NBA props, and NBA SGPs.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has had at least 25 points in 44 of 52 games this season and more recently in 12 of his last 13. He had 37 points when these two teams met in Oklahoma City last month, so we’re not overly concerned about him coming up short on the national stage tonight.

Looking at his rebound production, he’s secured at least four rebounds in 42 of 52 games this season and previously had a six-rebound performance against Orlando. He’s had four rebounds in nine of his last 11 games more recently, so we’ll trust the best player on the floor here.

As Oklahoma City’s success this season has lacked attention in the general NBA community, Jalen Williams has become the most slept-on young star in the league. In just his second season, he’s emerged as the No. 2 scoring option on this team and looks to be a cornerstone of the Thunder’s future. He’s had at least 15 points in 18 of his last 20 games, so I’m not overly concerned about him having a poor outing tonight.

We’re also doubling up on his assists here, which may be a little more tricky, but I like what I’ve seen recently to pull the trigger here. He’s averaged seven assists per game over his last three games, including an average of 12 potential assists per night. All we need is four from him tonight, so if he has the ball in his hands as much as over these past few games, we’ll be fine.

More NBA Content: MVP Race Update | OKC’s Rise in the West

I’m banking on Paolo Banchero trying to put on a show tonight on national television, as we’re looking for him to give us at least 20 points in six assists. He’s had at least 20 points in 18 of his last 23 games. When he last faced OKC, he dropped 20, but that was on a poor shooting night, so I’m hoping for some positive regression there, especially playing at home.

Looking at his assists, Paolo has had at least six assists in 10 straight games, also averaging just about 11 potential assists per game over that stretch. He’ll have the ball in his hands a ton tonight, so I’ll expect a well-balanced all-around performance from the first-time all-star tonight.

Franz Wagner has had at least four rebounds in 37 of 45 games and, more recently, seven of his last nine games. He’s also averaging nine rebound chances per game over that stretch, so as we need just four, I’m counting on Wagner finding a way.

We’re hoping some of Paolo’s assists go to Wagner since we’re backing him to knock down two threes, as he’s done in nine of his last 11 games. That’s good enough for me!

All Odds Courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook