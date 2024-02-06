Ron Rivera Considered as Dallas Cowboys’ Potential Defensive Coordinator

In a surprising turn of events, Ron Rivera, the former head coach of the Washington Commanders, is now being considered as a potential defensive coordinator for the Dallas Cowboys. This move has raised eyebrows across the NFL, as Rivera’s recent defensive performance with Washington left much to be desired.

The Cowboys’ decision to look at Rivera comes after the departure of Dan Quinn and the arrival of Kliff Kingsbury. During Quinn’s tenure, the Cowboys’ defense showed significant improvement, especially in the early part of the season. However, their playoff journey was cut short by the Green Bay Packers.

In the 2021 season, Rivera’s defense regressed steadily. Does he still have the ability to coach a strong defense?

What’s remarkable about this situation is that Rivera is now in contention for a defensive coordinator position while Bill Belichick, widely regarded as the best defensive mind in the NFL, struggles to secure a head coaching job. Belichick’s defense consistently ranks in the top 10 statistically, but he remains overlooked for head coaching positions.

Rivera’s recent track record in defense leaves much to be desired. However, it’s essential to remember that in 2020, during Washington’s playoff run, they were a top-five defense in both scoring and total defense in the league. This shows that Rivera does have the potential to lead a strong defensive unit when the circumstances align.

Critics argue that Rivera might not have the chops required to be an effective defensive coordinator, given his recent performance as a head coach. They point to Bill Belichick’s overlooked status despite his consistent defensive success as evidence that Rivera may not be the best fit for the Cowboys.

The debate surrounding Rivera’s potential appointment as Dallas’s defensive coordinator continues to divide NFL fans and analysts. While some see it as an opportunity for Rivera to revitalize his career and make a positive impact on the Cowboys’ defense, others question his recent defensive performance and whether he truly possesses the necessary qualifications for the role.

Only time will tell if Ron Rivera will be donning the Dallas Cowboys’ defensive coordinator headset next season, but one thing is certain â€“ his potential hiring has sparked a heated discussion about his capabilities in the ever-evolving landscape of NFL coaching.

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.

Have all the intel you need? Free actionable info is one click away! Sign up for our daily newsletter, SportsGrid Daily.