SportsGrid’s Best College Basketball Bets for February 19

Another weekend has passed, and college basketball careens closer to March Madness. Tonight’s “Big Monday” schedule is light, but a few outstanding games merit attention.

Here are SportsGrid’s favorite picks for Monday’s college basketball action.

9:00 p.m. ET – Iowa State at Houston

Spread: Houston (-9.5) | Moneyline: – | Total: 131.5

Where to Watch: ESPN | Location: Fertitta Center in Houston, Texas

After an uncompetitive loss at Kansas, the Houston Cougars have bounced back with three straight wins. That includes a satisfying thumping of in-state foe Texas this past weekend. The Cougars are 22-3 and 9-3 in the Big 12, a game up on Baylor and locked in a tie with the Iowa State Cyclones. Iowa State is now in the top ten, making tonight’s contest a clash of top-ten foes and a battle for first in the league. Houston lost by four (57-53) earlier this season in Ames, but the SportsGrid model likes the Cougars to get revenge in this one and cover the 9.5-point spread. The model predicts the Cougars will win by 13.5, and the final score will be over the posted total of 131.5. Houston has yet to lose at the Fertitta Center, and Iowa State has three road losses in previous contests.

SportsGrid’s Best Bets: Houston (-9.5) and OVER 131.5 | SportsGrid Projections: 5-stars

9:00 p.m. ET – Kansas State at Texas

Spread: Texas (-8.5) | Moneyline: – | Total: 141.5

Where to Watch: ESPN2 | Location: Moody Center in Austin, Texas

Sticking in the Big 12 but sliding down the conference standings, we turn our attention to Austin, Texas. The Texas Longhorns are favored by 8.5 over the visiting Kansas State Wildcats, and the SportsGrid model loves the home team, projecting an 11-point win for Texas. UT is 16-9, while Kansas State is 15-10. Both teams have a league record of 5-7 and desperately need a nice run to close the campaign. Texas has home league losses to top teams Houston and Iowa State, but they’ve been ok against the league’s lower half at home. Kansas State has lost six of seven contests, with the lone win against rival Kansas. During the losing stretch, they have road defeats at BYU, at Oklahoma State, at Houston, and at Iowa State, plus home losses to Oklahoma and TCU.

SportsGrid’s Best Bets: Texas (-8.5) | SportsGrid Projections: 5-stars

