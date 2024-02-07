SportsGrid’s Best College Basketball Bets for February 7

Who’s ready for some Hump Day college basketball? Tonight’s schedule offers several ranked teams in action, a couple of rivalry games, and numerous intriguing value picks.

Here are SportsGrid’s favorite picks for Wednesday’s college basketball action.

6:30 p.m. ET – Georgetown at Seton Hall

Spread: Seton Hall (-12.5) | Moneyline: N/A | Total: 141.5

Where to Watch: FS2 | Location: Prudential Center in Newark, NJ

The Georgetown Hoyas are one of the worst major conference teams in the country and are riding a six-game losing streak. The Hoyas have one road win all season, a narrow triumph earlier in the year against Notre Dame. Seton Hall has already beaten Georgetown on the road and has been relatively strong at home this season with wins over UConn and Marquette in the Prudential Center. The Pirates are favored by 12.5, but the SportsGrid model thinks it will be a blowout, projecting Seton Hall to win by more than 20 points. The model also likes the over, projecting the total to be 146.6.

SportsGrid’s Best Bets: Seton Hall (-12.5), OVER (141.5) | SportsGrid Projections: 5-stars

7:00 p.m. ET – Alabama at Auburn

Spread: Auburn (-4.5) | Moneyline: N/A | Total:

Where to Watch: ESPN2 | Location: Neville Arena in Auburn, AL

It’s the Iron Bowl on the hardwood, round two. A few weeks ago, the Alabama Crimson Tide knocked off Auburn in Tuscaloosa by four points. The SportsGrid model likes the Tigers to get revenge tonight, winning by 6.8 points and covering the spread. Auburn enters the game after impressive blowout wins over Vanderbilt and at Ole Miss. This is a balanced team averaging 82.4 points per game, and there is no doubt Bruce Pearl will have them fired up to play their rivals at home. Alabama has won four games in a row, and Mark Sears is playing at a very high level, but winning rivalry games on the road is very tough.

SportsGrid’s Best Bets: Auburn (-4.5) | SportsGrid Projections: 5-stars

7:00 p.m. ET – LSU at Tennessee

Spread: Tennessee (-13.5) | Moneyline: N/A | Total: 151.5

Where to Watch: SEC Network | Location: Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, TN

The final pick stays in the SEC as SportsGrid loves the Tennessee Volunteers at home against the LSU Tigers. Tennessee is favored by 13.5, but the model projects a 19-point Volunteer win. Dalton Knecht powers the Tennessee offense, averaging 19.9 points per game, and the LSU Tigers do not have anyone who matches up well with him. LSU has struggled on the road, winning only one time on the road all season. The Tigers are only 103rd in the country in points per game and allowed 109 in their last road game (at Alabama). The model takes Tennessee with the points and the over.

SportsGrid’s Best Bets: Tennessee (-13.5) and OVER (151.5) | SportsGrid Projections: 5-stars

