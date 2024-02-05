SportsGrid’s Best NHL Bets for February 5

With a two-game slate in the NHL tonight, plenty of value on the board is worth considering.

7:00 p.m. ET – Colorado Avalanche vs. New York Rangers

Puck Line: Rangers -1.5 | Moneyline: Rangers Moneyline -114 | Total: 6.5 (O -104, U -115)

Where to Watch: ALT, MSG | Location: Madison Square Garden (New York, NY)

The Colorado Avalanche and New York Rangers are no strangers to putting the puck in the back of the net. Still, they also boast two All-Star goalies and these respective teams are strong defensively. Three of the Rangers’ last five games have seen them go over the total, but we’re looking in another direction tonight. With the players heading back from the All-Star break, we’re expecting players to be skating in quicksand tonight, meaning we’re looking for a low-scoring affair.

SportsGrid’s Best Bet: Under 6.5 Goals (-115) | SportsGrid Projections: 3 Stars, 5.5 Goals

7:00 p.m. ET – New York Islanders vs. Toronto Maple Leafs

Puck Line: Maple Leafs -1.5 | Moneyline: Maple Leafs Moneyline -176 | Total: 6.5 (O -110, U -110)

Where to Watch: TVAS, SN, MSGSN | Location: Scotiabank Arena (Toronto, ON)

The Toronto Maple Leafs went into the All-Star break playing good hockey after stringing together three straight victories. The same can’t be said for the New York Islanders, who’ve posted a 2-6-2 record over their last ten. The Islanders are in a rut and have struggled on the road, posting an 8-11-5 record. The value isn’t necessarily substantial with the -176 price attached, but we’re content siding with the Maple Leafs winning ways continuing tonight.

SportsGrid’s Best Bet: Maple Leafs Moneyline (-176) | SportsGrid Projections: 3 Stars, 70.7%

