SportsGrid’s Best NHL Bets & Player Props for February 16

9:00 p.m. ET – Carolina Hurricanes vs. Arizona Coyotes

Puck Line: Hurricanes-1.5 | Moneyline: Hurricanes Moneyline -205 | Total: 6.5 (O +106, U -130)

Where to Watch: NHLN, SN, TVAS, BSSO, SCRIPPS | Location: Mullett Arena (Tempe, AZ)

The Carolina Hurricanes have picked up six victories over their last ten games, while the Arizona Coyotes have lost eight of their previous ten. The Hurricanes are a real contender for the Stanley Cup this season, while we’ve also seen some growth from the Coyotes and their young talent. Arizona needs to dig out of this slump sooner rather than later, and there’s value on the board in backing them as home underdogs at +168.

SportsGrid’s Best Bet: Coyotes Moneyline (+168) | SportsGrid Projections: 1 Star Rating

Dylan Guenther – Arizona Coyotes to Score a Goal

The Arizona Coyotes have plenty of young talent on their roster as they look to continue making strides and develop a winning program. Dylan Guenther is one of their young goal-scorers who’s stood out in a limited sample size. In 15 games, Guenther has tallied nine points, including four goals. He’s found a rhythm, and we like his price to find the back of the net at +390.

SportsGrid’s Best Bet: Guenther to Score a Goal (+390) | SportsGrid Projections: 5 Star Rating

Nick Schmaltz – Arizona Coyotes to Score a Goal

One of the concerns the Arizona Coyotes have right now is scoring goals. They’ve gotten above-average goaltending this year but haven’t been able to outscore their defensive woes. We have our sights set on Nick Schmaltz in this matchup. Schmaltz has tallied 14 goals and 17 assists in 49 games but has just two points over his last five contests. There’s value in him breaking out of that tonight and finding the back of the net.

SportsGrid’s Best Bet: Schmaltz to Score a Goal (+390) | SportsGrid Projections: 5 Star Rating

Lawson Crouse – Arizona Coyotes to Record Over 1.5 Shots on Goal

Former first-round draft pick Lawson Crouse is another name we’ll be keeping a close eye on from the Coyotes tonight. Crouse has supplied some excellent secondary scoring for the Coyotes and manufactured 29 points in 51 games. Crouse has his shots on goal prop tonight set at just 1.5, and he’s gone over that number in each of his last four games.

SportsGrid’s Best Bet: Crouse o Record Over 1.5 Shots (-128) | SportsGrid Projections: 5 Star Rating

Sebastian Aho – Carolina Hurricanes to Record Over 2.5 Shots on Goal

One of the more underrated players in the NHL continues to be Carolina Hurricanes forward Sebastian Aho. The Finnish forward is a key contributor for this group on both sides of the puck and has quietly registered 57 points in 49 games. In this juicy matchup tonight against the Coyotes, Aho’s shots on goal prop is set at 2.5, and he’s cleared that number in three of his last four games.

SportsGrid’s Best Bet: Aho to Record Over 2.5 Shots (-156) | SportsGrid Projections: 4 Star Rating

