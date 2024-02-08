The Ultimate +1000 Super Bowl 58 NFL Same-Game Parlay: Kelce Catches & CMC TD

The NFL season has made it to its final game of the year as the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers will meet in Super Bowl LVIII. This will be a good one, so we have you covered with a +1000 ultimate same-game parlay.

Let’s ride one last time.

I don’t think it’s even possible for the Chiefs to be blown out. They have too much offensive firepower with Patrick Mahomes at the helm, so they will be in this game to the end, no matter what. I like the Chiefs to win the game, but I’ll gladly tease the alternate spread up to +7.5 for our same-game parlay to ensure I get a touchdown cushion. Even if the 49ers control most of the game, the backdoor cover is in play late in the fourth quarter. Regardless, we’re set up for a back-and-forth, high-scoring game perfect for entertainment and even more so for our same-game parlay.

Travis Kelce has had at least six receptions in each of his three previous Super Bowl appearances and is coming off an 11-reception game against the Ravens in the AFC Championship. If he has less than six receptions, we might as well scrap our parlay because the Chiefs, in a likelihood, will lose by more than a touchdown, so we’ll expect Kelce to do his thing on the biggest stage like he always does.

Rashee Rice has had at least five receptions in eight of the last nine games, including two eight-reception playoff outings under his belt. Mahomes has built a great deal of trust in his rookie receiver, and knowing that the 49ers’ most significant defensive vulnerability is with their outside corners, I anticipate the Chiefs trying to get Rice going early on Sunday. In a high-scoring game, there is no way Rice doesn’t have five catches.

I’ll never bet Christian McCaffrey to score a touchdown by itself since the line is so juiced, but it works well in a same-game parlay. He racked up an absurd 21 touchdowns during the regular season and has already had at least two touchdowns in both of the 49ers’ playoff games. Even if the Chiefs comfortably cover the +7.5 spread we’re counting on, we can still have confidence that CMC will produce in the endzone.

Looking at McCaffrey’s receiving production, he’s had at least 25 receiving yards in 14 of 18 games this season, so with everything on the line, I’ll expect Kyle Shanahan to use his best weapon in every way possible.

Deebo Samuel is going to have at least four receptions. He has to. Against the Lions, Samuel had eight receptions off of nine targets, so I cannot imagine his production falling off a cliff. Even if his receiving yardage is low, I can expect him to receive a ton of check-down throws to rack up the receptions for us. Out of all the legs on this parlay, this is the one I’m least worried about.

We’ll target Brandon Aiyuk to get four catches to finish the parlay. Aiyuk only had three receptions in each of the 49ers’ two playoff games but still combined for 14 targets, so we know the volume is there. With Brock Purdy needing to trade touchdowns with Patrick Mahomes, I believe the high-scoring element is worth entrusting Aiyuk to deliver us that fourth catch.

