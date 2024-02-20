Unstoppable UConn: Back-to-Back National Championships?

UConn is poised to seize a second consecutive national championship, boasting the favorite status with odds at +450 and a formidable -105 to make a remarkable return to the Final Four. The question on everyone’s mind: Is this year’s UConn squad superior to the last?

Shaka Smart, a seasoned coach with firsthand experience against UConn, sheds light on the matter. According to Smart, the team UConn fielded against Marquette on Saturday surpasses any iteration he’s faced since taking the helm at Marquette. As Smart observed, what distinguishes this year’s UConn team is unparalleled unity among its players. This unity is characterized by indifference towards individual accolades or playtime, focusing instead on the collective goal of victory. This mindset has propelled them to win at an extraordinary pace.

It’s crucial to note that UConn’s average margin of victory in the previous NCAA tournament was a staggering 20 points per game. This year, the Huskies are not only maintaining this level of dominance but are also slated to enter the NCAA tournament with a considerably higher seeding. Last year, as a four seed, their path was challenging; however, this year’s potential as a one seed in the East signals a smoother journey toward the Final Four. The strategic advantage of playing two games in Brooklyn and two in Boston before heading to the showdown in Arizona cannot be overstated. For any team seeded two through four in the East region, facing UConn essentially means tackling an away game, given the expected overwhelming presence of UConn fans at the Barclay Center and TD Garden.

This team’s story is not just about talent but about a shared commitment to excellence and unity that transcends individual recognition. As the tournament approaches, the anticipation builds around UConn’s potential seeding and the palpable momentum this team carries into the competition. With the odds firmly in their favor, the question remains not if UConn can make a deep run but how far their collective spirit and strategic positioning will take them in their quest for back-to-back championships.

NCAA Mens Basketball Championship Odds

UConn +450

Purdue +800



Houston +900



Arizona +1100



Tennessee +1400



North Carolina +2000



