What Can the 49ers Learn from the Ravens to Beat Kansas City?

The San Francisco 49ers have a golden opportunity to win Super Bowl LVIII if they take a page from the Baltimore Ravens’ playbook and learn from their mistakes. The Ravens, known for their dominant rushing attack throughout the NFL regular season, strayed away from their winning formula when the Super Bowl was on the line.

Baltimore’s star quarterback, Lamar Jackson, managed to muster 54 rushing yards, but the Ravens’ two running backs, Gus Edwards and Justice Hill, were underutilized, combining for a mere six carries and a paltry 23 yards. It was a departure from their successful ground game that had carried them to this point.

On the other side of the field, the Kansas City Chiefs have displayed consistent strength in defending against the pass. This means the 49ers must lean heavily on their star running back, Christian McCaffrey, to carry the load. Fortunately for San Francisco, McCaffrey has been on fire, averaging an impressive 5.1 yards per carry and recording two consecutive multi-touchdown games.

To secure victory, the 49ers must establish their running game early in the first quarter. By doing so, they will force the Chiefs to shift their defensive focus toward stopping the run. This strategic move will open up opportunities for explosive wide receivers like Deebo Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk to exploit one-on-one matchups.

If the game turns into a shootout, it’s a scenario that likely favors the 49ers. With their newfound commitment to the running game and a dynamic receiving corps, San Francisco has the potential to outscore the Chiefs and claim victory in Super Bowl LVIII. The key to success lies in learning from the Ravens’ missteps and sticking to a winning game plan.

