Al Horford Puts Coal In Kristaps Porzingis’ Stocking With Monster Dunk

Everyone’s exchanging gifts this holiday season, and Al Horford had an extra special present for Kristaps Porzingis on Christmas Day.

The Boston Celtics forward took center stage at Madison Square Garden in the third quarter of his team’s matchup with the New York Knicks. Horford took the ball at the top of the key and saw only Porzingis in his path. So, the All-Star big man drove the lane and proceeded to put the 7-foot-3 Latvian on a poster.

We’d imagine this poster would look good in Horford’s living room.

Horford turned 30 years old this summer, but this mammoth dunk proves he still has plenty of pep left in his step.

Thumbnail photo via Andy Marlin/USA TODAY Sports Images