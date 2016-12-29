Brandon Marshall Reportedly Ticked Off Jets Teammates With Halftime Rant

Share this:

The New York Jets weren’t really in the holiday spirit Saturday.

Not only did the team get blown out by the New England Patriots 41-3 on Christmas Eve at Gillette Stadium, but some Jets players were irked by a fiery speech given by wide receiver Brandon Marshall at halftime with New York trailing 27-0, team sources told ESPN.com’s Rich Cimini.

Marshall told ESPN.com on Wednesday that his objective was to fire up his Jets teammates. The outburst seemingly had the opposite effect, though, as the speech reportedly might have raised tensions in the Jets’ locker room.

“We were getting our butts kicked, and I was trying to get guys to respond, but not everyone responds to certain things the same way,” Marshall said, per ESPN.com.

Marshall didn’t engage in verbal altercations with any individuals, sources told Cimini, but he reportedly sparked what was described as a raucous locker room.

According to Marshall, most of the rant was directed toward the Jets’ offense, though he apparently stood in the middle of the locker room, which drew New York’s defense into the matter.

“Guys in the locker room know how Brandon can get,” Jets safety Calvin Pryor told ESPN.com. “We know what type of person he is. When he says something, you take it to heart. He always thinks he can be a guy to lend advice and help because he’s been through a lot, which I get.

“But sometimes, how you feel can be saved for another time.”

The Jets’ frustration spilled over to after the game, too, as defensive end Sheldon Richardson took a shot at Marshall following New York’s loss, saying the veteran receiver should be “embarrassed.”

It’s amazing to think head coach Todd Bowles reportedly is expected to keep his job beyond this season despite the Jets sitting at 4-11 and the locker room all but falling apart.

Thumbnail photo via Ed Mulholland/USA TODAY Sports Images