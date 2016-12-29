NFL Rumors: Todd Bowles Will Return As Jets Head Coach Next Season

Share this:

Despite being 4-11 heading into the last week of the regular season, the New York Jets will reportedly bring back their head coach for another year.

According to Gary Myers of the New York Daily News, a “well-placed Jets source” does not anticipate any changes in the head-coaching front.

Myers went on to report that he believes Bowles won’t be the only one on the hot seat returning for the Jets next season, either. He also expects general manager Mike Maccagnan to be back for his third season with the team.

It certainly has been a tumultuous season for the Jets, as the team experienced a number of serious injuries to key players, locker room trouble, and the season-long saga surrounding Darrelle Revis.

Myers noted that Bowles’ contract runs through 2018, so if he does indeed return next season, it could be his last chance to prove himself.

Thumbnail photo via Scott R. Galvin/USA TODAY Sports Images