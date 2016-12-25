Broncos Vs. Chiefs Live Stream: Watch NFL Week 16 Game Online

Share this:

If the second Denver Broncos-Kansas City Chiefs game is anything like their first matchup this season, then we’re all in for one heck of a Christmas Day nightcap.

The Chiefs gained an upper hand over their rivals Thanksgiving weekend with a thrilling 30-27 overtime victory in Denver. The Broncos have lost two of three games since and are in need of some major help to have a shot at defending their Super Bowl title in the playoffs. The Chiefs currently own the AFC’s top wild-card spot.

Here’s how you can watch Broncos vs. Chiefs online:

When: Sunday, Dec. 25, at 8:30 p.m. ET

Watch: NBC Sports Live Extra

