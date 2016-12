Share this:

After the New York Islanders went up 1-0, the Boston Bruins attempted to press up the ice in order to even the score.

The Bruins’ attempt to forecheck led to a 3-on-1 break for the Islanders that ended with defenseman Thomas Hickey finding the back of the net.

Hear NESN’s Andy Brickley break down the goal in the Berkshire Bank Exciting Rewind above.

Thumbnail image via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images