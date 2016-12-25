Celtics Vs. Knicks Live Stream: Watch NBA Christmas Day Game Online

Share this:

The Boston Celtics are joining the Christmas Day festivities.

The Celtics kick off the NBA’s five-game Christmas slate Sunday with a noon matchup against the New York Knicks. Boston fell to the Oklahoma City Thunder on Friday but had won four straight before that and enter with a 17-13 record.

The Knicks are right on Boston’s heels, though, boasting a 16-13 record after winning two in a row. They’ll also be looking for revenge at Madison Square Garden after the Celtics beat them by 28 points at TD Garden in November.

Here’s how to watch Spurs vs. Bulls online.

When: Sunday, Dec. 25 at Noon ET

Live Stream: WatchESPN

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images