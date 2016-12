Share this:

The Boston Celtics have won four straight games, and they return to TD Garden on Friday night to take on the Oklahoma City Thunder and NBA MVP favorite Russell Westbrook.

The Thunder beat the Celtics in their previous meeting in OKC, so Boston will be looking to exact some revenge.

Here’s how to watch Celtics vs. Thunder online.

When: Friday, Dec. 23 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Live Stream: CSNNE.com

