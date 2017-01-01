Clemson Destroys Ohio State, Sets Up Championship Rematch With Alabama

This one never was close.
The No. 2 Clemson Tigers clinched a spot in the College Football Playoff National Championship with a 31-0 throttling of No. 3 Ohio State in the PlayStation Fiesta Bowl on Saturday night at University of Phoenix Stadium. As a result, they’ll face the No. 1 Alabama Crimson Tide, who dismantled No. 4 Washington earlier Saturday in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl, in the title game for the second straight season.
Tigers quarterback Deshaun Watson was the star of the game, as he completed 23 of 36 passes for 259 yards with a touchdown. He did throw two interceptions, but neither cost Clemson. He also ran for 57 yards on 15 carries with two touchdowns.
Running back Wayne Gallman also had a big night, rushing for 85 yards on 18 carries with a 7-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter.
And Clemson became the first team to shut out an Urban Meyer coached team … ever.
The championship rematch is scheduled for Monday, Jan. 9, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla. Kickoff is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET.
Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images
Powered by WordPress.com VIP