Cleveland Browns Avoid Going 0-16 By Beating Chargers For First Win

Cleveland sports fans who just wanted one Browns win for Christmas got their wish Saturday afternoon.

The Browns beat the San Diego Chargers 20-17 at home, improving their record to 1-14 on the season and avoiding a potential 0-16 campaign.

Chargers kicker Josh Lambo missed a potential game-tying field goal as time expired in the fourth quarter to secure Cleveland’s win.

The win made Browns fans cheer, but it isn’t all good. If the San Francisco 49ers and Browns both finish the season 1-15, the 49ers would have the No. 1 pick in the 2017 NFL Draft.

The 2008 Detroit Lions remain the only 0-16 team in league history.

Thumbnail photo via Ken Blaze/USA TODAY Sports Images