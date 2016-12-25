Club America Vs. Tigres Live Stream: Watch Liga MX Final Online

Share this:

Mexican soccer will crown a new champion on Christmas, with fans watching intently from all over North America.

Club America will visit Tigres on Sunday in the second leg of the Liga MX (Mexican League) final. The teams enter the contest tied 1-1 on aggregate, and the winner of the second leg will hold domestic bragging rights until May.

Tigres star striker Andre-Pierre Gignac is unlikely to play due to a head injury he suffered in the first leg. Andy Delort likely will spearhead Tigres’ attack if Gignac can’t play in his team’s biggest game of the year.

Here’s how to watch America vs. Tigres online.

When: Sunday, Dec. 25, at 7:30 p.m. ET

Watch: Univision Deportes

Thumbnail photo via YouTube/Univision Deportes