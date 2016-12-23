Cowboys Clinch NFC East Title, Home Field In Playoffs After Giants Lose To Eagles

Share this:

Tweet







The road to the Super Bowl for the NFC will go through AT&T Stadium.

The Dallas Cowboys clinched the NFC East title and home-field advantage throughout the NFC playoffs as a result of the New York Giants losing 24-19 to the Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday night.

It remains to be seen if the Cowboys will rest any of their important players with nothing left to clinch over the final two weeks of the regular season. Maybe backup quarterback Tony Romo will take some snaps to make sure he’s ready if needed in the playoffs.

The loss drops the Giants to 10-5, but they still are the favorite for the first wild card (No. 5 seed) in the NFC playoffs. Besides, going on the road hasn’t been a huge issue for the Giants in the past. They won Super Bowl titles in 2007 and 2011 playing mostly road playoff games.

Thumbnail photo via Tim Heitman/USA TODAY Sports Images