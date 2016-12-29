Joel Embiid Uses Funny Tweet To Garner NBA All-Star Game Fan Votes

Share this:

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid really wants your vote for the 2017 NBA All-Star in New Orleans.

It all started with a tweet from Aug. 2014, which he quote tweeted Wednesday hoping to garner some support in the fan voting portion of the All-Star Game. Not just in the hopes of playing in the game, but potentially impressing a love interest as well.

Embiid’s tweet probably will help him in the fan vote, but he doesn’t really need the boost.

He’s already having an All-Star caliber season by averaging 18.7 points, 7.4 rebounds and 2.4 blocks per game for the 76ers. The 22-year-old center is the front-runner for Rookie of the Year.

Embiid, if selected, would be the first 76ers All-Star since Jrue Holliday in 2012-13.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images