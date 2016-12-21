Kentucky Vs. Louisville Live Stream: Watch College Basketball Game Online

This one should be fun.
John Calipari’s No. 6 Kentucky Wildcats will travel to the KFC Yum! Center on Wednesday for an in-state showdown with Rick Pitino’s No. 10 Louisville Cardinals.
Both teams enter this high-profile college basketball showdown 10-1, but the Wildcats have the momentum after a thrilling 103-100 win Saturday over the then-No. 7 North Carolina Tar Heels.
Here’s how you can watch Kentucky vs. Louisville online:
When: Wednesday, Dec. 21, at 7 p.m. ET
Live Stream: WatchESPN
Thumbnail photo via Stephen R. Sylvanie/USA TODAY Sports Images
