Kentucky Vs. Louisville Live Stream: Watch College Basketball Game Online

Share this:

Tweet







This one should be fun.

John Calipari’s No. 6 Kentucky Wildcats will travel to the KFC Yum! Center on Wednesday for an in-state showdown with Rick Pitino’s No. 10 Louisville Cardinals.

Both teams enter this high-profile college basketball showdown 10-1, but the Wildcats have the momentum after a thrilling 103-100 win Saturday over the then-No. 7 North Carolina Tar Heels.

Here’s how you can watch Kentucky vs. Louisville online:

When: Wednesday, Dec. 21, at 7 p.m. ET

Live Stream: WatchESPN

Thumbnail photo via Stephen R. Sylvanie/USA TODAY Sports Images