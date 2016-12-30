Linesmen Inexplicably Try To Break Up Adam McQuaid-Will Carrier Fight

Share this:

Tweet







NHL linesmen have been stepping into Adam McQuaid’s attempts to fight recently, and the latest example came Thursday night in Buffalo.

McQuaid and Sabres forward Will Carrier started to throw down in the Buffalo zone during the first period and the linesmen immediately stepped in to break up the fight. But by trying to restrain McQuaid, the officials made it easier for Carrier to land some powerful punches. The damage was evident (see the photo below, via FOX Sports’ Pete Blackburn).

Here’s a look at the full fight.

Refs try to break up McQuaid-Carrier fight and it doesn’t go well pic.twitter.com/AOiAT22eyi — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) December 30, 2016

Fighting still is allowed in the NHL, so it makes no sense for linemen to jump into a fight between two willing combatants.