BOSTON — The Bruins and Panthers will meet in a pivotal Game 3 in the best-of-seven Stanley Cup playoffs series tied at 1-1.

Before TD Garden is filled with Boston faithful donned in their Black and Gold Spoked-Bs, the Bruins released a new hype video featuring some of the biggest hits and saves from the first two games at Amerant Bank Arena.

The series turns to Causeway. pic.twitter.com/VQItmVKcjB — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) May 10, 2024

One hit that is highlighted a couple of times in the video is Brad Marchand laying an open ice hit on villain Matthew Tkachuk from Game 2.

Brad Marchand LAID OUT Matthew Tkachuk 😳 pic.twitter.com/8xZQ7K6jK1 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) May 9, 2024

After the Bruins defeated the Panthers, 5-1, in Game 1, Florida stormed back to blowout Boston 6-1 in Game 2. The B’s sent a message in Game 2, including when star David Pastrnak dropped the gloves with Tkachuk. Boston will certainly look to set the tone emotionally and physically early in Game 3 on Friday night.

The puck drop from TD Garden is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET and will be televised on TNT. An hour of pre- and postgame coverage will be available on NESN+.