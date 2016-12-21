Michael Floyd Reportedly Had .21 BAC Level At Time Of DUI, Could Face Jail Time

Share this:

Details surrounding Michael Floyd’s arrest continue to emerge, and they aren’t pretty.

The New England Patriots wide receiver had a blood alcohol content of .217 percent when he was arrested in Scottsdale, Ariz., on a DUI charge last week, a Scottsdale Police Department blood test found. That’s more than twice the legal BAC limit of .08.

Those results could have legal ramifications for Floyd, as his arrest now classifies both as an Extreme DUI (.15-.19 BAC level) and a Super Extreme DUI (.20 and over) under Arizona state law. A Super Extreme DUI carries a mandatory jail sentence of 45 days, as well as a fine and a 90-day loss of license.

Floyd was found asleep at the wheel of his car at an intersection in an incident captured on video. The video shows the 27-year-old being disoriented and relatively unresponsive in his interactions with police.

As of now, it appears Floyd’s DUI hasn’t affected his status on the Patriots, as the former Arizona Cardinal was present at the team’s practice Wednesday. Head coach Bill Belichick said Wednesday morning the team was “aware” of Floyd’s situation when they claimed him off waivers but added his legal issues are ongoing.

