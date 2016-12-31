Ronda Rousey Gets Destroyed On Twitter After UFC 207 Loss To Amanda Nunes

Friday was a bad night for Ronda Rousey, and Twitter went ahead and made it worse.
The former UFC women’s bantamweight champion made her long-awaited return to the octagon after 13 months and was promptly knocked out in 48 seconds by reigning champ Amanda Nunes. The Brazil native took to Twitter after to embarrass Rousey further, and then the rest of the Twitterverse piled it on.
There were plenty of “The Simpsons” references to go around.
At least a few people made sure to remind everyone that Rousey’s defeat might not have been the worst in sports.
Other takes were more topical.
Still, there were a few athletes who came to Rousey’s defense.
But at the end of the day, we all were reminded that Rousey still is far more successful than most of us.
Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images
