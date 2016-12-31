Ronda Rousey Gets Destroyed On Twitter After UFC 207 Loss To Amanda Nunes

Share this:

Friday was a bad night for Ronda Rousey, and Twitter went ahead and made it worse.

The former UFC women’s bantamweight champion made her long-awaited return to the octagon after 13 months and was promptly knocked out in 48 seconds by reigning champ Amanda Nunes. The Brazil native took to Twitter after to embarrass Rousey further, and then the rest of the Twitterverse piled it on.

Ronda Rousey's corner at the end of that fight. #UFC207 pic.twitter.com/O4GM8wTXIT — Ellis Mbeh 👀 (@EllisMbeh) December 31, 2016

There were plenty of “The Simpsons” references to go around.

What Ronda Rousey's return to the UFC felt like…#UFC207 pic.twitter.com/DQmqG8wgfW — Arda Ocal (@ArdaOcalTV) December 31, 2016

Official footage of Ronda Rousey training for #UFC207 pic.twitter.com/Nt1iKOXifH — Nate Townsend (@natedigad) December 31, 2016

At least a few people made sure to remind everyone that Rousey’s defeat might not have been the worst in sports.

Don't let Ronda Rousey losing again distract you from the Warriors blowing a 3-1 lead. — Dylan (@DylansFreshTake) December 31, 2016

Ronda Rousey lost the fight in 48 seconds but I still can't believe the Seahawks didn't run the ball fam — Bdell 🌍 (@Bdell1014) December 31, 2016

Other takes were more topical.

To be fair Ronda Rousey won the electoral college vote — Desus Nice (@desusnice) December 31, 2016

Let's be honest! Amanda Nunes is 2016 and Ronda Rousey was all of us — its noré noré (@noredavis) December 31, 2016

Still, there were a few athletes who came to Rousey’s defense.

Hope Rousey is fine mentally and spiritually after this fight. Most of you will never know the pressure! Yet y'all gone talk crazy smh — Damian Lillard (@Dame_Lillard) December 31, 2016

Guys, Rousey will be fine. Lighten up — Dustin Rhodes (@Goldust) December 31, 2016

Ronda Rousey has a horrible team around her and should be fired. They're collecting paychecks and protecting her feelings and emotions. — Shawne Merriman (@shawnemerriman) December 31, 2016

But at the end of the day, we all were reminded that Rousey still is far more successful than most of us.

Ronda Rousey made 3 million to get knocked out in 48 seconds??? SIGN. ME. UP. — HAMZ tK (@HAMIZMYNAME) December 31, 2016

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images