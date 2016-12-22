Shane Victorino Shares A Photo Of Himself Hanging Out With A Tiger

Share this:

Shane Victorino’s old walk-up song “3 Little Birds” features the lyrics, “Don’t worry about a thing, cause every little thing gonna be alright.”

That appears to be Victorino’s life motto, as he didn’t seem to be worried when a full-grown tiger was resting on his back. The “Flyin’ Hawaiian” took to his Instagram on Wednesday to share a photo of a new friend he made while on vacation in Thailand.

Just making friends along the way🐯 Such an amazing experience to interact with these amazing animals…WOW!!! MAHALO @tigerworldth🤙🏽 A photo posted by FLYIN HAWAIIAN (@shanevictorino) on Dec 21, 2016 at 8:17pm PST

Victorino certainly has a history with tigers. In one of the more memorable moments from the Boston Red Sox run to the World Series in 2013, Victorino hit a grand slam late in Game 6 of the ALCS to help lift the team over the Detroit Tigers.

If Victorino was able to come through in a pressure-filled moment such as that one, there’s no way an apex predator is going to faze him.

Thumbnail photo via Robert Deutsch/USA TODAY Sports